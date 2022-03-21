Advertisement

Wartburg College announces next president

Wartburg College announces Rebecca Neiduski as the 18th President of the college on Monday,...
Wartburg College announces Rebecca Neiduski as the 18th President of the college on Monday, March 21, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg College announced their 18th president, who will take over the leadership role on July 1st.

At an event Monday morning on campus, college officials and their board of regents announced Dr. Rebecca Neiduski as the next President.

She’s currently the dean of the School of Health Sciences at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. Dr. Neiduski will also be the first female president in their 170 year history.

“My entire career has been built on the values of Wartburg’s mission statement,” said Neiduski. “Throughout my career, I have challenged and nurtured others to reach their greatest potential and provided leadership and service at universities, in the classroom, and around the world. Being raised as a Lutheran, by Lutheran school teachers, instilled in me a deep commitment to the integration of faith and learning.”

It comes as current President Darrel Colson announced late last year he would retire at the end of the academic year. Colson has been at the College in that position for nearly 13 years.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Woman charged with trashing suburban Target store
Lochland
Stewartville rallies around young boy battling rare disease
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk