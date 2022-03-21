A very mild Monday, but cooler, wetter days are ahead for most of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredible warmth we enjoyed over the weekend is sticking around today, but with more clouds and wind than in recent days. A storm system is slowly approaching from the west, working to pull in this mild air, but also producing the extra cloud cover in our area as it takes aim on the Upper Mississippi Valley. A few sprinkles will also be possible today, but widespread rain will hold off until Tuesday. Even with very limited sunshine today, temperatures will be very mild thanks to a gusty south breeze that will work to pull in that warm air mass. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s which is more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average.

Light rain will become more widespread late tonight with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-40s, but winds will be lighter.

Rain will continue throughout our Tuesday, making it the wettest day of the week. Temperatures will hover in the mid and upper 40s with a brisk easterly breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour adding an extra chill to the air.

Showers will become more scattered on Wednesday on the backside of the storm system and as cold air pours in, a few snowflakes will mix in at times. Little if any accumulation is expected, however. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a gusty north breeze that will give us wind chill values in the 20s at times.

A few light snow showers and sprinkles will be possible Thursday morning, but again little if any snowfall accumulation is expected. We’ll have brisk north winds during the day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunshine will return for Friday with chilly northwest winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s. It looks like the weekend will also feature seasonably cool sunshine with slightly lighter winds. Expect high temperatures in the low 40s Saturday under abundant sunshine with mid-40s Sunday and some breaks of sunshine.

