Spring showers are likely Tuesday and Wednesday

Rain slowly changing to a rain/snow mix by Wednesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After high temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday, our focus shifts to spring showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. If temperatures drop quick enough, we could even see the threat of a rain/snow mix Wednesday morning.

Rainfall timing
Rainfall timing(KTTC)

Showers will move into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa early Tuesday morning. The best chance of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will be just before the lunch hour Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible through the afternoon and evening Tuesday. As temperatures drop Wednesday morning, we could begin to see a wintry mix and even snow if temperatures drop quickly Wednesday. Snowfall and wintry precip accumulations are expected to be minor Wednesday.

Rainfall accumulation forecast
Rainfall accumulation forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ across our region. Right now, models are placing the heaviest amounts of rain along and to the west of Hwy-52.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Unfortunately, temperatures are not expected to be as warm through the rest of the week as they were on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Tuesday and fall into the 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly warm to around 3-5 degrees above average by the upcoming weekend.

Nick

