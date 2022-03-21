Advertisement

Prayer service for Ukraine to be held in Peace Plaza on Tuesday

Just peace prayer
Just peace prayer(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City and faith leaders are planning an event at downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza to show support for Ukraine.

The event is titled “Just Peace.”

Organizer Nick Mezacapa, a motivational speaker, says the event is meant to bring people together, and should not be seen as a religious or a political event.

“By simply offering a prayer and letting them know that we’re there, and that we’re together, and that although we may have our differences, wherever we are in the world, certainly in the United States, and certainly in our hometown, still, in times like this, we come together and we are one,” said Mezacapa.

The event will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Peace Plaza on Tuesday, March 22.

MercyOne hosting virtual job fair throughout week of March 20-24
