Olmsted County announces new Property Records and Licensing director

Mary Blair-Hoeft hired as new PRL director for Olmsted County.
Mary Blair-Hoeft hired as new PRL director for Olmsted County.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County is bringing on a new director of Property Records and Licensing (PRL).

Mary Blair-Hoeft will start in the role on April 25. Blair-Hoeft worked with the city of Byron for 24 years and Olmsted County is excited to have her extensive leadership and administrative experience on the team.

“I am confident Mary’s extensive leadership and administrative experience will serve our community and organization well,” said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator of Physical Development Pete Giesen. “The Property Records and Licensing department is well-known for its longstanding commitment to providing high quality service with care to the community. Under Mary’s leadership, the team will continue to drive those efforts forward.”

Before Blair-Hoeft starts, she will have the opportunity to train under current PRL director, Mark Krupski, before he retires in May. Krupski has served with Olmsted County for nearly 32 years.

