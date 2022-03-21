North Broadway construction starts back up in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With summer quickly approaching, so is construction season in Rochester.

Construction is set to start again on North Broadway on Monday, March 28.

“We are excited to get into the second and final season of construction on the project. This season will focus on reconstructing the areas surrounding Broadway and finalizing the more visual elements of Broadway’s transformation. We want to thank drivers, area businesses, and residents for their patience as we progress through the required work,” said Assistant City Engineer for the City of Rochester Tyler Niemeyer.

Crews will start by milling alleyways and side streets. Work will start from north to south, then the east side of Broadway Avenue to the west. Some parts of construction will be completely closed for a few days once contractors start installing underground utilities. That process will be repeated by sections of the road until it’s complete.

Also during the project, Broadway Avenue from 5th Street NW to the north will have moving outside lane closures. Additionally, one southbound lane between 5th Street NW and Civic Center Drive will be closed until Aug.

There may be some disruptions to Rochester Public transit as individual shelters will need to be re-routed due to construction. For the latest information on travel impacts with RPT, click here.

The North Broadway project is expected to be completed in Sept. For a closer look at construction impacts, click here.

You can learn more about the project, view phasing and detour maps and sign up for newsletter updates at: reconstructbroadway.com

