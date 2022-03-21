A mild Monday; cool, wet weather this week with March-like temps ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredible warmth we enjoyed over the weekend is sticking around today, but with more clouds and wind than in recent days. A storm system is slowly approaching from the west, working to pull in this mild air, but also producing the extra cloud cover in our area as it takes aim on the Upper Mississippi Valley. A few sprinkles will also be possible today, but widespread rain will hold off until Tuesday. Even with very limited sunshine today, temperatures will be very mild thanks to a gusty south breeze that will work to pull in that warm air mass. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s which is more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average.

We'll have cloudy skies with a few sprinkles today. A mild breeze will help temps reach into the 60s in most spots. (KTTC)

Light rain will become more widespread late tonight with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-40s, but winds will be lighter.

Rain will continue throughout our Tuesday, making it the wettest day of the week. Temperatures will hover in the mid and upper 40s with a brisk easterly breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour adding an extra chill to the air.

Showers will become widespread late tonight and our weather looks rather cool and wet for Tuesday. (KTTC)

Showers will become more scattered on Wednesday on the backside of the storm system and as cold air pours in, a few snowflakes will mix in at times. Little if any accumulation is expected, however. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a gusty north breeze that will give us wind chill values in the 20s at times.

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the weekwith scattered rain and possibly snow showers Wednesday and Thursday morning. (KTTC)

A few light snow showers and sprinkles will be possible Thursday morning, but again little if any accumulation is expected. We’ll have brisk north winds during the day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

High temps this weekend will be in the seasonably cool 40s with lows in the 20s. (KTTC)

We'll have unsettled weather in the midweek with sunshine returning for the weekend. (KTTC)

Sunshine will return for Friday with chilly northwest winds and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s. It looks like the weekend will also feature seasonably cool sunshine with slightly lighter winds. Expect high temperatures in the low 40s Saturday under abundant sunshine with mid-40s Sunday and some breaks of sunshine.

Temps will be cool for the rest of this week before warming to the 50s next week. (KTTC)

