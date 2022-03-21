MercyOne hosting virtual job fair throughout week of March 20-24

IOWA (KTTC) – Iowa-based healthcare organizations MercyOne is holding a virtual job fair throughout this coming week.

The event is open to all nurses, nursing students and individuals in supporting nursing roles such as certified nurse assistants (CNA) and patient care technicians (PCT).

According to their press release, there are openings throughout all of their Iowa locations.

“This is our way of trying to meet the candidates where they’re at because, when they click on the event, they get to decide how we contact them, and when we contact them. So, if they want to be contacted via email, via text message at 7 o’clock in the evening, or via phone call at 7:30 in the morning, we’re responding to that and that’s how we’re contacting them,” said Kris Marmie, MercyOne’s Senior HR representative.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.