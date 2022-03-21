Advertisement

MercyOne hosting virtual job fair throughout week of March 20-24

MercyOne Logo
MercyOne Logo(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA (KTTC) – Iowa-based healthcare organizations MercyOne is holding a virtual job fair throughout this coming week.

The event is open to all nurses, nursing students and individuals in supporting nursing roles such as certified nurse assistants (CNA) and patient care technicians (PCT).

According to their press release, there are openings throughout all of their Iowa locations.

“This is our way of trying to meet the candidates where they’re at because, when they click on the event, they get to decide how we contact them, and when we contact them. So, if they want to be contacted via email, via text message at 7 o’clock in the evening, or via phone call at 7:30 in the morning, we’re responding to that and that’s how we’re contacting them,” said Kris Marmie, MercyOne’s Senior HR representative.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lochland
Stewartville rallies around young boy battling rare disease
Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves
Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Winneshiek County authorities need help finding missing man

Latest News

Fools five to return in April
Longest running race for cancer research in Minnesota returns April 1
Just peace prayer
Prayer service for Ukraine to be held in Peace Plaza on Tuesday
MercyOne hosting virtual job fair throughout week of March 20-24
MercyOne hosting virtual job fair throughout week of March 20-24
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no