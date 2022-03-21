Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death

WINNESHIEK COUNTY IOWA (KTTC) – A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lawrence Whittle.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Whittle, 43, was arrested and charged in Lawrence’s death.

Lawrence Whittle, 74, was last head from Friday morning and his vehicle was found Saturday at Moe Park near Decorah, Iowa.

The investigation is on going.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.