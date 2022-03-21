Advertisement

Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY IOWA (KTTC) – A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lawrence Whittle.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Whittle, 43, was arrested and charged in Lawrence’s death.

Lawrence Whittle, 74, was last head from Friday morning and his vehicle was found Saturday at Moe Park near Decorah, Iowa.

The investigation is on going.

