Longest running race for cancer research in Minnesota returns April 1

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Fools Five Road Race makes its full return this coming April.

This is the race’s 44th year, and after having an altered version of the annual event during the pandemic, Fools Five will be returning to its original plans

The event traditionally includes a live auction, a 1-mile and an 8-k race.

Dan Goss, one of the race directors, is very excited to have everyone back in person.

“Our committee is excited about having the folks back together again in person, back to what we knew and what we’ve done in the 44 years prior to our event, on a 1 mile and an 8K race, and having an auction on Friday night in our Lewiston community center, and bringing back people together and being a sense of normalcy,” said Goss.

On Friday, April 1, there will be a live auction. Then the races start on Saturday at 1pm.

