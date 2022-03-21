Advertisement

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst returns from weekend visit to Poland, Germany

Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA (KTTC) – Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is back in the United States after a visit to Poland and Germany over the weekend.

She hosted a video conference Monday morning to share details about the trip.

Germany and Poland are two of America’s NATO allies. The reason for the visit was to lead a bipartisan Senate delegation to show America’s support for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

The delegation included 10 senators from different backgrounds, including republicans, democrats and one independent.

Ernst said the Ukrainian people, who the delegation met, continue to ask for more weapons.

“I saw the Ukrainian spirit and will to fight in Poland where we had the opportunity to hear directly from Ukrainian Civil Society Leaders now in exile,” Ernst said. “This group of passionate, strong women delivered a clear message to the United States: We need more lethal aid, weapons, including air defense systems, and we need it ASAP.”

Ernst says once Ukraine wins this war, Vladimir Putin will be held accountable for the war crimes that have been committed including the bombing of schools and hospitals.

