Family Service Rochester kicks off Meals on Wheels ‘Week of Champions’

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Family Service Rochester kicked off its “Week of Champions” event Monday outside of Shorewood Senior Campus.

Week of Champions is in celebration of the 20th Annual March for Meals, where local champions from the Rochester area will deliver Meals on Wheels all this week.

Family Service Rochester Executive Director with Mayor Kim Norton and Randy Brock
Family Service Rochester Executive Director with Mayor Kim Norton and Randy Brock(KTTC)

These local champions include local, county and state leaders, along with other prominent community members.

Some of this year’s participating champions include (R) Sen. David Senjem of Rochester, (DFL) Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Family Service Rochester says it is still in need of more Meals on Wheel volunteers.

“Meals on Wheel is guided by a single goal to support our older adults to live independently as they age,” Family Service Rochester Executive Director Scott Maloney said. “Meals on Wheels provides them with a nutritious meals, neighborly companionship and a watchful eye on the health and safety of our older adults.”

Family Service Rochester loading up cars with Meals on Wheels
Family Service Rochester loading up cars with Meals on Wheels(KTTC)

On Saturday, March 26, there will be a fundraising event called Denim, Diamonds & Dueling Pianos at the Floral Hall of the Olmsted Country Fairground. All money raised will go directly to the local meals on wheels program, to help offset the cost of the meals and keep the program going.

Mayor Norton plans to make a proclamation Monday night at the city council meeting, to emphasis the importance of having Meals on Wheels.

