Criminal complaint sheds details into Winneshiek County murder arrest

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle(FREE TO USE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint shows a 43 year old man from Decorah fatally shot another man.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced early Monday they arrested Aaron Whittle on a charge of 1st degree murder.

It’s in relation to a missing person’s case that came to light on Saturday, involving 74-year-old Lawrence Whittle.

A criminal complaint shows on Sunday, during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm, and that it had happened on Thursday, March 17. The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

The document also shows the murder happened at 2622 Sand Rock Road, which also lists that as Aaron Whittle’s home address. That’s located north of Freeport.

An earlier press release stated Lawrence Whittle’s vehicle was located at Moe Park, 1278 Old Stage Road, on Saturday, and an extensive search had not led to finding him.

The two addresses are located roughly 7 miles apart from each other.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is holding a briefing Monday afternoon at 3:30 in regards to this murder case.

