Woman charged with trashing suburban Target store

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors have accused a West St. Paul woman of trashing a Target store during an angry outburst.

The Pioneer Press reports 23-year-old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey was charged Thursday in Dakota County with felony first-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey entered the West St. Paul Target store on Tuesday morning and smashed display cases with a golf club, knocked over display stands and threw merchandise on the floor, forcing an evacuation. She allegedly caused at least $7,000 in damage. The complaint doesn’t offer any explanation for Bailey’s alleged actions.

Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said investigators believe she was upset over a purchase at the store several days earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

