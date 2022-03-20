Rain chances and cooler temperatures expected this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful weekend, cooler and rainy conditions move into the region for the first half of the week. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the evening with mild overnight temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. A few stray rain showers are possible after midnight.

Precipitation chances ahead (KTTC)

Mild temperatures in the low 60s linger into Monday, but sunshine will be lacking given widespread cloud cover. Isolated showers are possible primarily in the morning. Rain chances will return after midnight.

Widespread rainfall is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, this is when we’ll pick up the bulk of our totals. Current models indicate our area could receive around 0.50″ to 1″ of rain with higher localized amounts nearing 1.50″. Daytime temperatures will be much cooler than the week, but still seasonal in the mid-40s.

Forecasted rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week as high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. Scattered rain showers are expected throughout the day with snow mixing in at times, mainly during the morning hours. Precipitation chances are expected to decrease Wednesday evening as the system pushes eastward.

Dry and quiet conditions arrive for the late week, with some improvements to temperatures. Seasonal highs in the low to mid-40s are expected for Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies.

Near normal conditions are possible for the start of the weekend on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 50s by Sunday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

