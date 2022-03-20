Advertisement

Minnesota businesses see tax hike amid UI impasse at Capitol

Minnesota State Capital
Minnesota State Capital(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Employers across Minnesota are getting higher tax bills after lawmakers failed to reach a deal by a Tuesday deadline to avert an automatic unemployment insurance tax hike.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed tapping Minnesota’s budget surplus to repay the federal government for jobless aid and replenish the state’s depleted unemployment insurance trust fund.

The Republican-controlled Senate agreed on a bipartisan vote of 55-11. But House Democratic leaders are holding out for $1 billion in “hero pay” for front-line workers.

It’s possible that the state could rebate the tax increase if a deal is reached to break the impasse. But officials say that would be complicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
Lochland
Stewartville rallies around young boy battling rare disease
Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Winneshiek County authorities need help finding missing man
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

Latest News

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Woman charged with trashing suburban Target store
Angie Craig sues for November election
Craig announces congressional reelection bid