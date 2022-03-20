Advertisement

Iditarod ends as last musher crosses the finish line in Nome

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The last musher has arrived in Nome, ending the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race across Alaska. Musher Apayauq Reitan of Kaktovik, Alaska, crossed the finish line in Nome late Saturday night, winning the Red Lantern award and $1,000.

Reitan also extinguished the widow’s lamp on the burled arch that towers over the finish line, a tradition that means there are no other mushers on the trail.

The world’s most famous sled dog race started for 49 mushers March 6 north of Anchorage. Twelve mushers scratched, half of them Friday because of a vicious storm blowing on the Bering Sea coast.

Brent Sass, a Minnesota native now living in Eureka, Alaska, won the race Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Iditarod winner’s family reacts to first place victory (kttc.com)

