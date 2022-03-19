Winneshiek County authorities need help finding missing man

Winneshiek County, Iowa (KTTC) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

74-year-old Lawrence Paul Whittle was last heard from 8 a.m. Friday. Whittle is a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Authorities found Whittle’s vehicle at Moe Park, at 1278 Old Stage Road. Moe Park and the surrounding area was searched extensively Saturday morning by law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management and EMS.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it is pursuing all leads.

If you have any information, call the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle (FREE TO USE)

