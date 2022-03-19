Stewartville rallies around young boy battling rare disease

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Stewartville is coming together to raise money for a family whose son is battling a rare disease. Kristin Scheiber and Chuck Lennis’ 3-year-old son Lochland has been experiencing health issues since he was just six months old.

Recently, doctors found a possible diagnosis for Lochland which is a medical condition called ROHHAD. It’s an extremely rare disease with only 100 reported cases worldwide.

There are no specialists in Minnesota, so Lochland’s parents are seeking a second opinion from a doctor in Chicago.

To help with medical and travel bills, family friends put together a silent auction to raise money for the family.

Scheiber said she was shocked to see all the support at the auction. She added that she is grateful for the opportunity to bring awareness to ROHHAD.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s really crazy. It’s also nice that they’re come out and ask questions about what ROHHAD is, because it’s so rare,” she said “It’s nice to be able to get that information out with the public that lives in his community so they know what possibly to expect from him.”

145 gift baskets were donated for the silent auction along with all of the food served at the benefit.

