Advertisement

Rochester students competed at statewide business event, some advance to nationals

RPS BPA LEADERSHIP
RPS BPA LEADERSHIP(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several high school students from Rochester Public Schools (RPS) competed in a statewide business competition earlier this month. Some are even advancing to a national competition in May.

Around 30 high school students from Century, Mayo and John Marshall competed at the State Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference in Minneapolis last weekend. The students competed with 900 other business students across the state.

Eight students from RPS qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas in May. Five of those students are planning to attend.

“It’s very awesome. You know, we have in the past had some national qualifiers. I think this is probably our most for sure within the Rochester Public Schools,” John Marshall High School Business Education teacher Michael Hutchins said. “But the work they’re doing is all theirs and they’re putting in a ton of effort, a ton of work. Presenting on it and trying to practice their presentations.”

BPA is a co-curricular organization that encourages students who are pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other business-related fields. There are more than 51,000 members in over 2,3000 chapters in 23 states in BPA.

RPS is seeking sponsors to help students get to the national conference.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
Gavel with Money behind
Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
Rochester First Responder Training
Rochester first responders train for hostile events