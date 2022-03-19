Rochester students competed at statewide business event, some advance to nationals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several high school students from Rochester Public Schools (RPS) competed in a statewide business competition earlier this month. Some are even advancing to a national competition in May.

Around 30 high school students from Century, Mayo and John Marshall competed at the State Business Professionals of America (BPA) Leadership Conference in Minneapolis last weekend. The students competed with 900 other business students across the state.

Eight students from RPS qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas in May. Five of those students are planning to attend.

“It’s very awesome. You know, we have in the past had some national qualifiers. I think this is probably our most for sure within the Rochester Public Schools,” John Marshall High School Business Education teacher Michael Hutchins said. “But the work they’re doing is all theirs and they’re putting in a ton of effort, a ton of work. Presenting on it and trying to practice their presentations.”

BPA is a co-curricular organization that encourages students who are pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other business-related fields. There are more than 51,000 members in over 2,3000 chapters in 23 states in BPA.

RPS is seeking sponsors to help students get to the national conference.

