MN house passes bill for emergency staffers

MN STATE CAPITOL
MN STATE CAPITOL(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota House passed a bill yesterday that would create an emergency staffing pool.

The bill includes $1.03 million to create that staffing pool to help organizations like assisted living and nursing facilities, adult foster care, group homes and shelters.

Locally, Ecumen Pathstone has experienced shortages brought on by the pandemic and says that these state efforts could go a long way.

“We are always grateful when lawmakers can recognize the stresses of this industry,” senior living consultant at Ecumen Pathstone Laura Templin said. “We are very grateful that we are able to provide good quality care with this extension being put into place.”

The Human Services Department contracted with temporary staffing vendors from September 2020 to December 2021. The bill would also allow out-of-state medical professionals to provide services in Minnesota under out-of-state credentials.

