Minnesota GOP tap new event speaker after Vance bows out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Republicans have enlisted a new speaker for an annual dinner after Ohio U.S. Senate candidate and author J.D. Vance cancelled.

Vance’s cancellation comes after he received criticism both inside and outside the party over a recent comment he made that seemed dismissive of Ukraine in its war with Russia. A state GOP official says Vance’s cancellation was due to a scheduling conflict. Vance’s stop in Minnesota was planned while traveling around Ohio holding town hall events.

The Minnesota GOP posted on social media that Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, will be the speaker at the party’s April 1 fundraiser.

