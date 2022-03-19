Advertisement

Minnesota GOP tap new event speaker after Vance bows out

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Republicans have enlisted a new speaker for an annual dinner after Ohio U.S. Senate candidate and author J.D. Vance cancelled.

Vance’s cancellation comes after he received criticism both inside and outside the party over a recent comment he made that seemed dismissive of Ukraine in its war with Russia. A state GOP official says Vance’s cancellation was due to a scheduling conflict. Vance’s stop in Minnesota was planned while traveling around Ohio holding town hall events.

The Minnesota GOP posted on social media that Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, will be the speaker at the party’s April 1 fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner
Gavel with Money behind
Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike