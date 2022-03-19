Local businesses raise money for St. Paul Children’s Hospital, in honor of Rochester boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester business owners and community members are coming together to raise money for a local charity called Do-It-4-M-Dog. The charity is in honor of Marcus Tolbert, who battled an Interstitial Lung Disease for eight years before passing away on Nov. 3 2019.

Local businesses donated custom-made clothes, coffee and more to raise money for the Children’s Minnesota hospital in St. Paul.

The fundraiser has been going on since the beginning of March, which is Marcus’s birthday month. He would have been 11-years-old on March 27.

Marcus’s dad, Jack Tolbert, said this fundraiser is a way to reach out to other families who are struggling with the death of a child.

“If we can provide some families with some comfort, especially the families that have lost children, I think of resonate to this or the families that child’s life are on the line, to let them know they’re not alone,” Tolbert said.

Instead of bringing in a check of the money raised to the Children’s hospital like they did last year, Tolbert and his family will be purchasing games to bring to the hospital.

The fundraiser wraps up on Tuesday. To learn more, or donate to the cause, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.