Local art auction supports Ukrainian children

HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) –The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. is encouraging the community help to raise money for children in Ukraine. All you have to do is bid on artwork.

The art displayed at the Owl Center is all for a cause. People can bid on drawings of owls through Sunday.

Each piece of artwork, was created by Ukrainian children throughout the years for the center’s annual children’s Owl art contest. All Ukrainian artists were 5 to 15 years old.

There are 60 artwork pieces that people can bid on. The highest offer so far was more than $800.

All the proceeds for the auction go to the United Nations Children’s Fund to provide relief to children in Ukraine.

“When you hold a piece of art created by a child in Ukraine. You look at that name and you think, where is that child? Are they okay? What’s going on in their life?,” said International Owl Center Executive Director Karla Bloem said.

It’s just one of more series of auctions to help Ukrainian children.

“I think it’s just a very tangible way for people to relate what’s going on over there and connect. And feel like they’re doing something,” Bloem said.

The center has more than 300 drawing from those children. So far, more than $1,600 has been raised.

Bidding ends Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.