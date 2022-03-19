Advertisement

First tapping program of the season at Whitewater State Park kicks off

Tapping
Tapping(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –With temperatures going from warm during the day and back down to freezing at night, it makes it the perfect time of year to start tapping sap from maple trees.

Saturday at Whitewater State Park, employees showed kids and their families how the tapping process works.

During the day when it’s warm enough, naturalists make holes in the trees where the sap then runs out and collects in a bucket. It’s a tradition that’s been happening at Whitewater State Park since the 1980s.

Whitewater employees say showing kids the tapping process is an important lesson to teach.

“It just helps people kind of connect to nature, understand a little more about where food comes from. You’d be amazing at how many people that go, ‘I don’t wanna eat that. It came from a tree.’ And then we can have a conversation. Well, where does food come from? It comes from plants, it comes from animals It comes from the land,“ Whitewater State Park Lead Interpretive Naturalist Sarah Holger said.

The tapping program will continue on during the month of March every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Whitewater State Park.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary

Latest News

Marcus Tolbert
Local businesses raise money for St. Paul Children’s Hospital, in honor of Rochester boy
Irish parade
Wabasha celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 34th annual parade
Lochland
Stewartville rallies around young boy battling rare disease
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Minnesota GOP tap new event speaker after Vance bows out