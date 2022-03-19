First tapping program of the season at Whitewater State Park kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –With temperatures going from warm during the day and back down to freezing at night, it makes it the perfect time of year to start tapping sap from maple trees.

Saturday at Whitewater State Park, employees showed kids and their families how the tapping process works.

During the day when it’s warm enough, naturalists make holes in the trees where the sap then runs out and collects in a bucket. It’s a tradition that’s been happening at Whitewater State Park since the 1980s.

Whitewater employees say showing kids the tapping process is an important lesson to teach.

“It just helps people kind of connect to nature, understand a little more about where food comes from. You’d be amazing at how many people that go, ‘I don’t wanna eat that. It came from a tree.’ And then we can have a conversation. Well, where does food come from? It comes from plants, it comes from animals It comes from the land,“ Whitewater State Park Lead Interpretive Naturalist Sarah Holger said.

The tapping program will continue on during the month of March every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Whitewater State Park.

