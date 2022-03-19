Another beautiful day Sunday; Precipitation chances return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a beautiful start to the weekend today with abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures. Conditions will remain clear and quiet tonight as temperatures settle into the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind will be very light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph. Areas of patchy fog are also possible overnight and into early Sunday morning.

upcoming precipitation chances (KTTC)

Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 60s. Widespread sunshine is expected with light southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Clouds build in for the start of the new work week on Monday as our next weather maker moves into the region. Isolated rain showers are possible in the morning with mild temperatures in the low 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Our best chance for widespread rainfall will be Tuesday with seasonal afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s and strong winds.

Temperature Trend: Midweek Cool Down (KTTC)

Cooler air settles in for Wednesday and could result in rain switching to snow or at least a wintry mix. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Quiet conditions return for the late week and temperatures look to slowly rebound, becoming milder by the weekend. Thursday looks seasonal in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds are possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sarah's 7 Day Forecast (KTTC)

