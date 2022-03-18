Warm temperatures return for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures felt a bit cooler today compared to the recent warmth we’ve enjoyed but the low 40s are actually pretty seasonable for this time of year. However, we’ll be back above average as we move into the weekend.

Skies will start out cloudy tomorrow morning but will begin to clear to sunshine later in the day. Even with winds out of the northwest, temperatures will still reach the low 50s. Winds begin to switch out of the southwest as we head towards Sunday, bringing even more warmth to the region.

Pleasant temperatures for the weekend ahead (KTTC)

Highs will reach the low 60s (maybe even warmer closer to I-35). Overall, a beautiful end to the weekend and a great way to kick off the spring season which also begins on Sunday!

We’re keeping an eye on a system that could bring some messy weather to the region for the beginning of the workweek. Right now, it looks to move in later on Monday and extend through part of Wednesday. With temperatures warm on Monday and Tuesday it looks like rain will be the main precip type, but that could switch to a wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures begin to cool.

We’ll be watching this system and have more updates through the weekend as details become clearer.

7-day forecast 3/18 (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.