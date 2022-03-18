Advertisement

Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit

PARKING RAMP 6
PARKING RAMP 6(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A tentative agreement has been reached in a lawsuit the city of Rochester and the company that designed its latest parking ramp.

Rochester filed suit against Collaborative Design Group in Mar. 2021. The city claims that CDG failed to design Parking Ramp 6, located on 1st Street SE, to be able to accommodate a 10 story housing development above the parking unit.

The housing structure build on was planned when Collaborative Design Group was chosen for the project.

According to Rochester councilman Shaun Palmer, the agreement will be discussed more in the city’s Monday night meeting.

