Senator Klobuchar & Smith introduce Affordable Insulin Now Act

By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith join 18 of their colleagues in introducing legislation to lower insulin costs.

It’s called the Affordable Insulin Now Act. The legislation requires health plans to cap patient out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month. Each health plan would have to cover the costs of one insulin pen and one insulin dose each month.

At a virtual press conference on lowering the prices on all prescription drugs, Klobuchar promoted the legislation and talked about the importance of making these drugs more affordable.

“They are literally rationing their own medications including insulin. They have to decide whether to refill their med or pay their electric bill. Whether they stretch their supply by skipping doses, or whether they risk their health. Whether they fill their refrigerator or fill their prescription. That should not be happening in America,” Sen. Klobuchar said.

Last March, Sen. Klobuchar also introduced legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate affordable drug prices for seniors.

