Sec. Pete Buttigieg promotes $4.3 million grant to Rochester Public Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $4.3 million to the city of Rochester under the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities program.

Friday, KTTC had the chance to sit down with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to learn more about the grant.

$1.6 million will be used to construct a new park-and-ride facility at US Hwy 52 and 75th Street NW, the first of its kind in Rochester. Another $2 million will be invested into bus stops updates and rider information systems.

Secretary Buttigieg says investing in transportation benefits the community in many ways.

“First of all of course, economic strength. Helping people get to work whether it’s at Mayo or IBM or get to school so that they can enhance their skills and be ready to thrive in the future. It’s important from a climate perspective. The more we can have people taking advantage of excellent public transit options, the more of course we can take single-occupancy vehicles of the road for people who would be better served by a different option,” he said.

The Biden Administration recently opened up a new round of funding. More than a billion dollars will be distributed to cities moving toward with all electric buses.

The city of Rochester is in the process of integrating two electric buses which Mayor Kim Norton says should arrive soon.

