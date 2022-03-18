Advertisement

Rochester wins 2022 Cultural Diversity Award

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National League of Cities awarded Rochester as the winner of its 2022 Cultural Diversity Awards. Rochester was one of four communities across the United States selected for the 2022 awards.

Rochester was awarded top prize in its population category for its program, “Equity In the Built Environment; Establishing Career Pathways for BIPOC Women.” The program’s goal is to increase the number of BIPOC women in construction and building industries by focusing on education, training, hiring and work-culture interventions.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says receiving this award is a high honor. She said she wants continue to grow the program as the city grows too.

“We know just like healthcare, we’re a growing community. We are going to continue to develop. These are career paths that we must have in our community, that will benefit our community and even more importantly will benefit the employees with great paying careers,” she said.

This program was funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge Grant. Back in January, Rochester was one of 15 cities in the country to receive the $1 million grant to fund one of its top priority projects.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
Gavel with Money behind
Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
Rochester First Responder Training
Rochester first responders train for hostile events