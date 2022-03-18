Rochester wins 2022 Cultural Diversity Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National League of Cities awarded Rochester as the winner of its 2022 Cultural Diversity Awards. Rochester was one of four communities across the United States selected for the 2022 awards.

Rochester was awarded top prize in its population category for its program, “Equity In the Built Environment; Establishing Career Pathways for BIPOC Women.” The program’s goal is to increase the number of BIPOC women in construction and building industries by focusing on education, training, hiring and work-culture interventions.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says receiving this award is a high honor. She said she wants continue to grow the program as the city grows too.

“We know just like healthcare, we’re a growing community. We are going to continue to develop. These are career paths that we must have in our community, that will benefit our community and even more importantly will benefit the employees with great paying careers,” she said.

This program was funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge Grant. Back in January, Rochester was one of 15 cities in the country to receive the $1 million grant to fund one of its top priority projects.

