Rochester first responders train for hostile events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester first responders are training on how to respond to chaotic situations.

The training involved hostile scenarios with real actors, to appear as life-like as possible.

The Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service all took part.

The purpose is for all the agencies to train together and to best respond to a potential community threat, like an active shooter situation.

“This allows for those agencies to come together and do that joint training so we can play off each other’s strengths and playoff those weaknesses,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jim Schueller said.

“Anytime we work with other agencies. It’s nice because we can sit and learn their jobs and they can learn our jobs. And so, if an actual incident happens. Things can possibly run smoother or be smoother. And we know what each other is going to do,” Rochester Fire Department official Mandee Marx said.

Individual departments do have training but with this program, they can learn from each other.

Over the course of the six days, about 360 people are participating in the training.

The training is Mar. 15-17 and Mar. 22-24.

