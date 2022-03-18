Advertisement

Rain/snow expected south of I-90 today; Beautiful conditions this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Widespread cloud cover is expected today with seasonal temperatures in the low 40s. While a majority of our area will have a rather quiet Friday, some counties, mainly south of I-90 in northeast Iowa will deal with some rain and snow showers. Some slick spots are possible on impacted roads. Confidence in snow totals is low and is dependent on how long rain is the dominant precipitation type. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

County-by-County Precipitation Impact
County-by-County Precipitation Impact(KTTC)

Tonight, the rain will exit our area after 10 pm with clouds remaining for most of the night. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A quiet and beautiful weekend is in store for the region. Pleasant sunshine is expected and highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances move back into the forecast early next week. Isolated showers are possible Monday morning with highs in the low 50s. Our best opportunity for widespread rain showers will be on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s.

Lingering precipitation is possible into Wednesday with a chance for a rain and snow mix. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Mild temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s return for the late week with abundant sunshine expected.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

