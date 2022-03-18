Plainview woman shows support for Ukraine through dance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Plainview Zumba instructor is hoping Ukrainians will be able to feel her love for them through her dance all the way from Minnesota.

Kim Zabel of Plainview has been dancing her whole life and teaching Zumba for seven years. As the war in Ukraine rages on, she says she’s been seeing people around the world show support through small gestures.

She got the idea then to show support through dance.

She found a Ukrainian techno song called “Shum.” She said based on what she’s read, the song is being used by the Ukrainians as an unofficial “battle song.” “Shum” means “the noise.” In the lyrics, the noise is the rustle of spring, of new beginnings, of starting fresh.

She researched traditional Ukrainian dance and combined it with the Latin-based Zumba dance moves. She said she prays for peace.

“You know, we’re here in Minnesota and we’ve got a Zumba class,” Zabel said. “But yet, we’re able to dance and share in Ukrainian song. And it would be nice if that could just translate somehow over to Ukraine. And our message could be: We care about you, we are with you. We stand in solidarity with you.”

Zabel said when she told her students that they were going to be dancing to a Ukrainian inspired dance, they all cheered.

To watch the entire dance, visit the 125 LIVE Facebook page.

