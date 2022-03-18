Advertisement

Openings available at WSU Children's Center

Winona State University
Winona State University(WEAU)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona State University Children’s Center announced Friday that it has openings available to members of both the WSU and Winona area communities.

The Children’s Center provides care for children aged 6 weeks to fourth grade. Enrollment options include Infant, Toddler, Pre-School, and School-age classrooms.

Each classroom is led by a Minnesota state licensed teacher with years of experience serving families in the community.

According to WSU, the WSU Children’s Center is nationally accredited by NAEYCE (National Association of the Education of Young Children) and is MN 4 Star Parent Aware rated childcare center licensed by the MN Department.

Hours of operation are 7a.m. to 5:30p.m. Monday through Friday. All meals and snacks are included in weekly program fees.

Visit here for more information.

