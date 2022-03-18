New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Last month, at a high school basketball game between New Ulm and St. Peter, a St. Peter player was a victim of hate speech because of his sexuality.
Since then, New Ulm has hosted an assembly to discuss the incident. Students at New Ulm are speaking out about the culture of their high school.
“The point of the assembly was maybe to sort of quell these constant comments and stuff, but in reality, it really targeted the people who were particularly in defense of Alex [Bosacker],” New Ulm junior Teagan Hughes said.
New Ulm Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Bertrang issued an apology Monday for this incident.
These students said this behavior at the basketball game was not out of the ordinary behavior.
“I hope actual consequences for these bullies’ actions are taken and not just a slap on a wrist or an insincere apology,” New Ulm junior Zachary Ramirez said.
In the future, these students are hoping to see change within their high school, and they are hoping that this assembly will get the conversation going in the right direction.
The city of New Ulm will be hosting a unity event to show support for the LGBTQ+ community at 1 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Center and Broadway Streets.
