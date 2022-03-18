Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (KTTC) – The body of a missing University of Wisconsin - La Crosse student was found Thursday afternoon in the Mississippi River, near the Division St. Landing in La Crosse, Wisc.

Per request, Thursday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department searched the Mississippi River near 500 Front Street South, to the 7th Street Boat Landing for Hamud Faal, a student at UW-L. Faal had been missing since mid February of this year. He was last seen walking along southbound on Front Street just North of Jay Street around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 20.

Around 4 p.m. firefighters found Faal’s body in about 25 feet of water near the Division St. Landing.

La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Fire Department are investigating Faal’s death. An autopsy is underway to determine the official cause of death.

