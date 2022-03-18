Local graphic designer teams up with John Marshall students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester high schoolers interested in graphic design got some real world feedback this week. Lee Green with Green House Grafix, spent the week with an upper level graphic design class at John Marshall high school to help them hone their craft.

Each student created their own designs using a computer software, printed off the vinyl and then ironed them on to create custom made t-shirts.

Green spent time with each student to look at their designs and help them along the way. Green said working with and seeing all of the students’ designs inspires him and the work he creates.

“I’m inspired more than they are. They’re all unique and gifted in their own ways and so, I was trying to stress that. It’s been a pleasure to be here with them. To see all of their different talents and different mediums that they wanna go to - whether it’s photography or graphic design. I think there’s even some animation involved. All those things are just unique for me to see,” Green said.

This partnership was made possible by the Rochester Public School Foundation, who brought Green into the school and supplied the class with the necessary supplies to make this happen.

