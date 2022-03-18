Advertisement

Local graphic designer teams up with John Marshall students

Lee Green with Green House Grafix, spent the week with an upper level graphic design class at John Marshall high school to help them hone their craft.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester high schoolers interested in graphic design got some real world feedback this week. Lee Green with Green House Grafix, spent the week with an upper level graphic design class at John Marshall high school to help them hone their craft.

Each student created their own designs using a computer software, printed off the vinyl and then ironed them on to create custom made t-shirts.

Green spent time with each student to look at their designs and help them along the way. Green said working with and seeing all of the students’ designs inspires him and the work he creates.

“I’m inspired more than they are. They’re all unique and gifted in their own ways and so, I was trying to stress that. It’s been a pleasure to be here with them. To see all of their different talents and different mediums that they wanna go to - whether it’s photography or graphic design. I think there’s even some animation involved. All those things are just unique for me to see,” Green said.

This partnership was made possible by the Rochester Public School Foundation, who brought Green into the school and supplied the class with the necessary supplies to make this happen.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
Gavel with Money behind
Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
Rochester First Responder Training
Rochester first responders train for hostile events
Rochester
Rochester wins 2022 Cultural Diversity Award