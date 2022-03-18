Advertisement

“Just Peace” event planned to support Ukraine in downtown Rochester

City and faith leaders are planning an event for downtown Rochester to show support for Ukraine.
City and faith leaders are planning an event for downtown Rochester to show support for Ukraine.
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City and faith leaders are planning an event for downtown Rochester to show support for Ukraine.

Fr. Nick Mezacapa said the event is called “Just Peace” and will be held Tuesday, March 22nd at 7:15 p.m. in Peace Plaza. It will include prayer and information on resources to help.

Organizers report all people are welcome to attend, no matter their faith.

This event comes as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine.

