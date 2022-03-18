IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday was the day so many students wait anxiously for - Match Day!

It means fourth year students across the country found out where they’ll spend the next three to seven years of medical residency.

In Minnesota, that includes Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education students.

After residency is complete, and all boards are passed, students can officially be a practicing physician.

To watch a highlight video of Mayo Clinic students in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida finding out their match, click here.

Congratulations to all!

