Iowa court OKs different alimony to aid shift to single life

The Supreme Court ruled that factors in the marriage supported the need for an alternative to...
The Supreme Court ruled that factors in the marriage supported the need for an alternative to traditional alimony.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has for the first time formally recognized transitional alimony, a new type of support that may be considered in divorce cases.

The court said transitional alimony may address an inequity not addressed by the other recognized categories of support. The Iowa court’s decision came at in the case of a Dubuque physician who appealed an Iowa Court of Appeals decision that had awarded his ex-wife $1.2 million in alimony over 12 years.

The Supreme Court ruled that factors in the marriage supported the need for an alternative to traditional alimony.

