Changes coming to OMC’s FastCare facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) announced Friday it is making some changes to the FastCare North and FastCare South facilities.

FastCare North will reopen as a care location on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The hours will be the same as FastCare South which is Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m. to 8:00p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

OMC says patients can walk-in to either location or they can schedule a specific time using the patient portal, OMC MyChart, to receive care.

With this change, testing for COVID will now be available at both FastCare North and FastCare South.

COVID testing hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID test, patients need to call the COVID triage line at 507-292-7266 or use OMC MyChart. After signing into OMC MyChart account, the patient should select “Symptom Checker” from the Menu and the select “COVID-19 testing.”

When arriving at one of the FastCare locations, patient should remain in their vehicle and check in for their appointment by phone. The phone number is displayed in red in the window area of both buildings.

There are no walk-in COVID testing appointments.

The cost for a FastCare visit is $55 and it can be billed to a person’s insurance carrier. There will be an additional charge for vaccinations and lab services.

The locations are as follows:

FastCare North is located at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW, Suite 200, which is part of Elton Hills Plaza. It is closed for lunch from 1:30–2:00 PM.

FastCare South is located in the Crossroads Plaza near Walgreens and across from the Olmsted County Fair Ground on Highway 63 (Broadway). It is closed for lunch from 1:00–1:30 PM

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.