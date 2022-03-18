Advertisement

Bird flu case forces killing of 5.3 million chickens in Iowa

State agriculture officials say the confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm...
State agriculture officials say the confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens.(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State agriculture officials say the confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens.

It’s the second case of avian influenza in Buena Vista County, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines, but the outbreak confirmed Friday is at an operation with 5.3 million chickens.

The earlier case was at a farm with about 50,000 turkeys. The latest case means nearly 12.6 million chickens and turkeys in at least eight states have been killed or will be destroyed soon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
UDPATE: Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Mayo Clinic statue and sign
IT’S A MATCH: Mayo Clinic medical students get placed for residency
Gavel with Money behind
Minnesota public defenders may strike over workloads and pay
PARKING RAMP 6
Tentative agreement reached in Rochester parking ramp lawsuit
Rochester First Responder Training
Rochester first responders train for hostile events
Rochester
Rochester wins 2022 Cultural Diversity Award