Wintry weather Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

A rain/snow mix is possible in northern Iowa Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking our next weather-maker that is set to impact the upper Midwest late Thursday through Friday afternoon. Most of the wintry precipitation should stay south of I-90 mainly in northern Iowa.

Friday Forecast County by County
Friday Forecast County by County(KTTC)

The counties highlighted in pink above could see an isolated rain/snow mix early Friday morning which should transition to light rain through the afternoon. Surface temperatures are still expected to warm above freezing which would lead to the mix precipitation.

Impact Potential
Impact Potential(KTTC)

The overall impact looks to be pretty minor across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The greatest impacts appear to be along and to the southwest of I-80 near Des Moines. Some accumulating snowfall could be as far north as Waterloo and Decorah. Snowfall accumulations for northern Iowa are expected to stay less than 2″ for most areas.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Friday with overcast skies. Highs this weekend will be beautiful. Temperatures will warm into the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. We’re tracking another system to impact our region early next week. Temperatures are expected to be above-average and our precipitation type should be rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be closer to seasonal averages by Wednesday and Thursday.

Nick

