Stewartville Sportsman Club hosts annual wild game feed Saturday

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Stewartville Sportsman Club’s wild game feed is Saturday, Mar. 17.

If you want to try some wild game, the event starts at 5 p.m. with a happy hour until 6, when the dinner is served. You can try a variety of different foods such as bear, rabbit, squirrel and even alligator.

Tickets at the door are $15, and presale tickets are $13. All of the money raised will go toward the Eagles Cancer Telethon, the Kiwanis Club and local high school youth trap teams.

Members say that if you are hesitant to try out new foods like , try to keep an open mind and take advantage of a new opportunity.

“They may go through that, but to be able to taste some of these other games and see what they’re really like. You don’t walk into a thing and order bear or alligator or things like that. Basically the reason we’re able to do this is because we take donations,” Stewartville Sportsman Club Member Jeff Michelfelder said.

To get tickets for the wild game feed, see any of the members of the Stewartville Sportsman Club.

