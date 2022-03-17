UPDATE: Woman found dead near Gage Elementary School

UPDATE: Rochester police confirm a woman’s body was found at Gage Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. A forensic mapping truck was on scene Wednesday night.

Rochester Police confirm, around 4:40 pm, RPD received a report of a deceased person by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.

The body appears to have been there for some time. There is no immediate threat to the public. An investigation is underway. Wednesday night RPD was processing the scene and working collaboratively with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of Wednesday night, no cause of death or identity were given to the public.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police have a scene blocked off at Gage Elementary School on Wednesday night.

A witness tells KTTC officers have been on the scene for more than an hour. Parents received a letter about the incident, but details were not given about what happened.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for updates.

