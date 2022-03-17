Advertisement

New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks

Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz has released an updated plan for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple.

His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Thursday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s budget surplus has grown to $9.25 billion.

It formalizes an idea he floated then for tax rebate checks of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for married couples.

Senate Republicans are pushing to use most of the surplus for permanent income tax cuts, while House Democrats want to target the money toward lower-income Minnesotans and social programs.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
park
Chester Woods Park eliminates entrance fee
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
police lights
SE Rochester shooting update
Crime Panel Canceled
Crime panel unexpectedly canceled pushing hosts to take legal action

Latest News

Wild game feed
Stewartville Sportsman Club hosts annual wild game feed Saturday
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 2 year old boy from Minnesota
AmeriCorps Reading Corps
AmeriCorps tutors needed to boost child learning
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians