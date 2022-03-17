Mayo students & staff take the polar plunge to raise money for Unified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Despite the warm temperatures Wednesday, some Mayo high school students and staff took the polar plunge right in their school’s parking lot.

“Three or four months we scheduled it. We never would have planned on a beautiful day like this for it to happen. I don’t think the students complained one bit,” Unified Spartans Club program coordinator Colin Thomas said.

It was all to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics and its Unified Program. Unified has been going on for about five years at Mayo High School. It’s a program that creates different classes for students with and without disabilities to take together during the school day.

“Right now we just want students and people to be aware of what’s going on. So, the more people that are aware of it, the better,” Thomas said.

More than 150 students and staff members jumped into the pool of water to raise money for Unified.

“It was cold, but it was worth it. I’m really glad that I got to do it. I got to jump with my friends, so it was a great experience,” Unified Spartans Club Co-President McKenzie Strenke said.

Around $10,000 were raised, but even more valuable to the organization was seeing students of all abilities come together and take a leap, as one.

“I’ve never seen the climate that we’ve been able to build here within Mayo. To see the connections and friendships that everyone has,” Strenke said.

“People who wouldn’t have even known we existed before today are now aware of something special going on at Mayo high school. They’re creating a culture amongst their students and their staff where students with special needs are part of the Spartan community,” Thomas said.

Unified members say they hope to spread their message beyond Mayo High School and get involved with other local schools.

