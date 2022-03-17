Iditarod winner’s family reacts to first place victory

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Iditarod is a yearly sled dog race in Alaska that totals more than 1,000 miles. This year’s winner is Brent Sass, a Minnesota native with some local ties to Stewartville.

Brent’s family members say it’s not a surprise Brent chose the snowy path he did.

“He always enjoyed the outdoors. His mother’s father used to take him camping a lot, his dad also. He’s an eagle scout as his dad is and I am,” Brent’s uncle Owen Sass said.

“He loved the outdoors, and he’s always loved the outdoors. Boy scouts I’m sure helped with that,” Brent’s aunt Julie Hayes said.

Before Brent, no one in his family competed in sled dog races.

“I was like, well, guess you’ll have to figure out how to survive up there,” Owen Sass said.

“He’s all by himself on that one,” Hayes said.

While his entire family wasn’t physically there for the competition, they stayed up to date online to find out how Brent was competing.

“When he got to the halfway point, he took the lead. From there on, he held it the whole way. After that, we knew he was ready,” Owen Sass said.

It’s a win the family will never forget.

“I was like really? Oh my gosh. He actually went through and he made it after twenty years of trying. He’s been a this for twenty years. It’s like, wow that’s awesome. I’m happy for him, because I know it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. The epitome is to win the big one, and that’s the big one. That’s the big one,” Hayes said.

“He I knew it was getting close to the end, my mother actually lives here in town also, and so I was on her house which is his grandmother, and we were able to watch the race on my phone, so that was really cool,” Owen Sass said.

While this is Sass’s first Iditarod win, he’s won the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest three times, plus other mid-distance races.

