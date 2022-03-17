Advertisement

GEORGE FLOYD-PROTESTS-SETTLEMENT $2.4M to be paid to man shot in eye during Floyd protests

Gavel with Money behind
Gavel with Money behind(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis man who lost an eye when he was hit by a projectile fired by police during protests that followed George Floyd’s killing will get a $2.4 million settlement.

Soren Stevenson was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020.

Stevenson told reporters Wednesday in an interview at his attorneys’ offices that he believed a SWAT officer fired directly at his face. He said he was not rioting or disobeying police at the time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage police presence
UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School
park
Chester Woods Park eliminates entrance fee
2 year old Robert William Ramirez has been missing since the morning of March 17, 2022.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 2 year old boy from Minnesota
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
police lights
SE Rochester shooting update

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Caledonia beats PEM in 3OT to Capture Section 1AA Title
HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Caledonia beats PEM in 3OT to Capture Section 1AA Title
Wolanskyj Sisters at Ukraine Capital in 2017. Left: Alexandra, Right: Lydia
Rochester woman’s sister in Ukraine helps other flee the country
Hamud Faal
Missing UW-L student found in Mississippi River
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Community Reaction: Rochester Police identify body found near Gage Elementary